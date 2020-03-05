HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton has announced that the James River Water Development District Board of Directors will be holding their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the District Office, 251 4th Street SW, Huron.
Items on the agenda are:
• Update from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on upstream reservoirs and 2020 releases on the James River;
• Funding request from USGS for real-time nitrate monitoring on James River near Yankton;
• Funding request from the Town of Ethan for a pump to alleviate flooding issues in the Town of Ethan;
• Funding request from a landowner to plug a well in Yankton County;
• Funding request from Sanborn County for engineering costs for a hydrology study;
• Funding request from the Town of Volin for repairs on their water metering system;
• Extend the following grants:
— Hutchinson County bridge stabilization
— Marshall County dam repair
— Yankton County dam repair
— Yankton County dam construction
• Update on the South Central Watershed Project;
• District Update from Staff, Directors, and Chairman;
• Any other business that may come before the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.