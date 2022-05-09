The theme for National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW) 2022 is “Creating and Nurturing Connections.” NSNCW will take place May 8-14, 2022, and the theme will honor the collaborative commitment of skilled nursing care facilities and their staff in providing care to their residents during this unprecedented time.
This year’s annual observance recognizes the role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s elders and individuals with disabilities. Each person in the long and post-acute care community contributes to improving the quality of life of all residents by providing a home away from home that allows them to have the connections they need to thrive.
The South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), along with the American Health Care Association (AHCA), encourages South Dakotans to celebrate the accomplishments of nursing centers in continuing to improve the quality of life for our state’s seniors, especially during these challenging times. Providing quality care is always mission number one!
“It is more important than ever to celebrate, recognize and honor the staff and residents in our skilled nursing care centers across South Dakota,” said Mark B. Deak, SDHCA executive director. “Long term caregivers are totally committed to providing the highest possible care for our elderly and disabled South Dakotans.”
