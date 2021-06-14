The weekend schedule for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area is as follows:
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
7 p.m. — Wednesdays on the Water: Adult only (18 and up) watercraft. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Chief White Crane.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Animal Hike: Gavins Point Nature Trail (1.2 Miles).
12:30 p.m. — Eagle Craft & Scavenger Hunt: Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
7:30-8:30 p.m. — Nature Bingo: Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
8:45 p.m. — Nature Movie: Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. — Watercraft: Ages 8 and up. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Chief White Crane.
9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. — Archery Classes: Ages 8 and up. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Gavins Point.
1:30-3 p.m. — Father’s Day Card Making: Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Bandana Fish Printing Craft: Chief White Crane.
7:30-8:30 p.m. — Pizza Pie Iron: Chief White Crane.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
(Father’s Day FREE Entrance & Fishing)
9-11 a.m. — Fishing: Bait and poles will be provided. Chief White Crane.
10:30 a.m. — Non-Denominational Church Service: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater.
———
Upcoming Events To Look Forward To:
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
9-11 a.m. — Day Camp: Ages 4-6 years. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Check out the L&D Recreation Area’s Facebook page.
1-3 p.m. — Day Camp. Ages 7-11 years. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Check out the L&D Recreation Area’s Facebook page.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
9-11 a.m. — Day Camp: Ages 4-6 years. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Check out the L&D Recreation Area’s Facebook page.
1-3 p.m. — Day Camp: Ages 7-11 years. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Check out the L&D Recreation Area’s Facebook page.
Along with these events, there is the 7 mile Biking & Hiking Trail, 1.2-mile Hiking Nature Trail, and 4.1 mile Multi-Use Chalk Bluffs Trail, along with three disc golf courses and various equipment available for checkout at the Welcome Center for additional family fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.