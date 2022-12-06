IRENE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that S.D Highway 46 in Yankton County has been reopened to through traffic for the winter months. Highway 46 had been closed to through traffic since July while construction of two new box culverts were completed.

A temporary asphalt surface has been placed over the newly constructed box culverts for the winter. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speed while traveling over these sites. Bump signs with 45 mph speed plaques and bump markers have been placed at the ends of the temporary asphalt to alert motorists of the differing conditions.

