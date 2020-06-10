SIOUX FALLS — Benjamin C. Aaker, MD, of Brandon became the 139th president of the South Dakota State Medical Association (SDSMA) during the organization’s virtual Policy Council meeting on Friday, May 29.
Outgoing president Robert J. Summerer, DO, of Madison, recited the presidential oath with Dr. Aaker during a swearing-in ceremony.
Dr. Aaker is an emergency medicine physician who practices in Yankton.
He emphasized working toward solutions to challenges including scope of practice issues and rural care. Dr. Aaker has worked with the SDSMA for several years to address the nation’s opioid epidemic, serving as a member of the SDSMA Committee on Pain Management where he worked to develop pain management guidelines for South Dakota prescribers. A member of the SDSMA since 2011, Dr. Aaker has served in leadership in healthcare for several years including positions on the SDSMA Board of Directors, SDSMA Policy Council, his local District Medical Society and as past president of the South Dakota chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He is also a member of the American Medical Association. “SDSMA physicians stand as leaders in healthcare across the state,” Dr. Aaker said. “I look forward to working to improve care for all South Dakotans, promoting the importance of the patient-physician relationship, and supporting the advancement of evidence-based science and public health.”
Other SDSMA Board of Directors members for the 2020-21 year are:
President-Elect — Kara L. Dahl, MD, of Aberdeen
Vice President — Lucio N. Margallo, II, MD, of Mitchell
Secretary-Treasurer — Jennifer J. Tinguely, MD, MPH, of Sioux Falls
Immediate Past President — Robert J. Summerer, DO, of Madison
At-Large Director — Susan M. Anderson, MD, of Sioux Falls
At-Large Director — Jesse J. Barondeau, MD, of Mitchell
At-Large Director — Heather L. Preuss, MD, of Hot Springs
Policy Council Chair — Denise S. Hanisch, MD, of Centerville
SDSMA Delegate to the American Medical Association — Mary S. Carpenter, MD, of Winner
SDSMA Alternate Delegate to the American Medical Association — Robert L. Allison, MD, of Pierre
