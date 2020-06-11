Choreographer Returns For Third Year To Inspire Students At AOD

A New York dance choreographer visited Yankton this week to teach technique, to inspire and to build confidence.
Eric Campros left the apartment where he has been under lockdown since March 11 to travel to Sioux Falls and Yankton to offer instruction to some of South Dakota’s dance students.
Campros, a faculty member at the Broadway Dance Center, has been making the trip to Sioux Falls in June for the last 18 years. Dorota Dannenbring, owner of Yankton’s Academy of Dance (AOD) met Campros through one of his workshops.
Since then, he has extended his annual visit to include a teaching trip for her students in Yankton to help them with their routines for the next competitive dance season.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Campros was still able to make the trip.
“Eric will be coming to work with us through Zoom and in small groups, with masks and social distancing,” Dannenbring told the Press & Dakotan. “We love the kids and we’re trying to create the best dance experience in today’s life, culture and in the situation we have.”
To make the trip, Campros actually came directly from sheltering in place in his New York City apartment.
“We’ve been locked down,” Campros told the Press & Dakotan. “It’s very different in New York than here, but this is the first time I’ve been in a dance studio since March 11, so that freedom — my heart is so full.”
This is also the first time in months that AOD students are back in the studio, which has created a great deal of excitement and happiness, he said.
“I feel very honored that Dorota has asked me back again and again,” Campros said. “Dorota met me and we connected because we both care about technique, but, ‘The main thing is,’ she said to me, ‘I love these kids. I want them to feel special and I want them to feel seen.’ And I said, ‘Awesome. We’re on the same page.’”
Due to social distancing requirements, Campros has been alternating between AOD’s two studios in Yankton.
“We have one studio that will only allow seven in the room, the other studio allows 10,” he said. “So, I’ve been running back and forth like a maniac. I’ll teach and run to the other room and teach. Then back to the first room to clean it, and then the other to clean it.”
The students were all together at one point for instruction, but were masked and set six feet apart.
“The kids are wearing masks because there is partnering,” Campros said. “They’re spraying their hands down constantly. It’s not convenient and it’s frustrating for them, honestly. They’ve been real troopers.”
Though the students are glad to be in the studio again, Dannenbring is a huge source of encouragement for them, he said.
“Dorota just fires them up to go for it. Even the ones that are really struggling are like, ‘Can we try it again, please?’ — instead of giving up,” he said. “It inspires me.”
Campros has been working on solo and group numbers in styles ranging from contemporary to lyrical to Jazz. The dancers will likely not compete with these routines until January, he said.
“So, all the numbers I’m doing now, they’ll have eight months to practice, finesse, clean and make strong,” Campros said. “So my biggest goal is not to push them to be amazing technical dancers, but to push them to be the best they can be. They get excited and have that one-on-one time with me, and I just want to leave with them feeling more confidence.”
Being originally from a small town has helped Campros feel at home with his Yankton students, he said.
“I’m from a tiny California town that had 7,000 people,” Campros said. “I see myself in every one of them.”
From age 15, Campros said he knew he wanted to dance professionally.
“I was fortunate that my parents and my teachers believed it when I said it,” he said. “So if a young girl here says, ‘Eric, I really want this,’ then I want her to know that even at 15, her voice is valid as far as I’m concerned. It’s more important to me that the students understand that I see them. I recognize them as artists. Their age doesn’t matter.”
Though dance is often about the product, Campros is hoping to encourage young students to enjoy the journey, he said.
“I say to them, ‘If you text me or email me and say, ‘Eric, I feel really good about it,’ that’s where it stops,” he said. “I don’t care if you get a gold or if you get a bag of coal, because you did your best.”
Dannenbring emphasizes the importance of building her dancers’ self-esteem and their sense of self-worth, he said.
“That’s why I come back,” Campros said. “It makes me feel proud to be a part of the dance community and a tiny part their dance education.”
