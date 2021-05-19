Market at the Meridian is set for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 22, at Second and Douglas in Yankton. Special guests will be the traditional Czech Beseda Dancers, who will be performing at 10:30 a.m. weather permitting.
With the cancellation of festivities due to COVID-19 in 2020, Tabor has been very cautious in the planning and scheduling of events this year. They are still excited to have Czech Days with some modifications including Beseda Dancing, says Loretta Kortan, one of the chairpersons for the Beseda Dancers. Fewer dancers will participate this year than in prior years, which will allow for the individuals to have more room.
Planning however is in full swing for Tabor’s 150th anniversary in 2022, according to Brenda Beran, royalty chairman.
Connecting Cultures has been working closely with both the dancers and the royal court to get them involved at the Market beyond this year. Both Kortan and Beran promised to have a bigger and better celebration next year, both at the Market and in Tabor.
“Beseda Dancing is one of the most beautiful events during Tabor’s Czech Days celebration each year and unlike anything you have ever seen,” Beran said. “This year’s celebration is Friday and Saturday, June 18-19.
For a full schedule of events, visit the Czech Days website and follow them on Facebook.
(0) comments
