NIOBRARA, Neb. — When was the last time you took time at night to gaze up at the cosmos? What were you able to see in the night sky above? Could you see constellations, planets, and the Milky Way?
Join Missouri National Recreational River rangers to hear constellation stories from the Lakota culture, view objects in the night sky through a telescope, and enjoy the experience of stargazing away from the lights of the city with the Milky Way sprawling across the night sky.
Niobrara State Park offers some of the best night sky viewing in the Midwest and will host a night sky program this Friday night from 10-11 p.m. at Eagle View Group Lodge. The program is free to the public but there is a park entrance fee of $6 per vehicle for Nebraska license plates without a 2022 annual park pass and $12 for out-of-state vehicles.
For more information about the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR), visit nps.gov/mnrr, call 605-665-0209 or visit the park headquarters and visitor contact station located at 508 E. Second Street in Yankton Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
