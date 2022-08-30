NIOBRARA, Neb. — When was the last time you took time at night to gaze up at the cosmos? What were you able to see in the night sky above? Could you see constellations, planets, and the Milky Way?

Join Missouri National Recreational River rangers to hear constellation stories from the Lakota culture, view objects in the night sky through a telescope, and enjoy the experience of stargazing away from the lights of the city with the Milky Way sprawling across the night sky.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.