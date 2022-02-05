A Wagner woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony child abuse.
According to United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes, Tina Sully, 51, was indicted Feb. 1, 2022. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on Feb. 3 and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.
The indictment alleges that between Nov. 26, 2017, and May 23, 2021, Sully unlawfully assaulted a minor female victim who had not attained the age of 18 with a belt and a hanger.
The indictment also alleges that during the same period of time, Sully abused, exposed, tortured, tormented and cruelly punished the same victim.
In convicted, Tully faces a maximum penalty of up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and up to $300 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, and the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman is prosecuting the case.
Sully was released on bond pending trial, which has been set for April 12.
