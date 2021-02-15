Bodie Turner has the perfect name for someone who loves to shoot arrows.
His full name is Bodie Hunter Turner, or “Bo” (as he’s known) Hunter Turner.
He was born to be a bowhunter.
“That was the idea,” joked the 14-year-old Washington native, who won his division Sunday at the Rushmore Rumble, a two-day national archery tournament at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center.
According to his father, Turner has been shooting a bow since he was 10 months old and began shooting competitive target archery only a few years ago.
He competed at the Vegas Shoot — a prestigious national tournament — in 2019 and won his division the following year. It was that championship that allowed Turner to get an age exemption to compete in Yankton over the weekend, according to his father.
Turner capped off his weekend with a victory Sunday in the Compound Young Adult Male division, in which he defeated Jacob Weber and Jeremy Schlabach in a shoot-off at a specially-designed championship setup inside the archery center.
“There was a lot of pressure on me, but I was ready for it,” Turner said. “When he (Schlabach) missed that one arrow, I knew it was on me to get mine to win.”
Turner’s victory was a study in patience.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he hasn’t been able to compete in a tournament setting since last year, but said he has still been shooting his bow every day in preparation for the first available tournament.
“With COVID, we don’t have any local shoots, but this one popped up so we jumped at it,” Turner said.
The inaugural Rushmore Rumble was put together to fill the void in the archery calendar that would have normally been occupied by the Vegas Shoot, which this year has been moved to April. The Yankton event attracted 700 archers from 44 states and three foreign countries (Denmark, Canada and Russia).
“It was a lot of fun to come here,” said Turner, who had never been to South Dakota. “I was surprised with the location, but I love this place.”
The addition of the Rushmore Rumble to the archery calendar was attractive to some of the nation’s top professional archers, according to Brady Ellison, the world’s No. 1 recurve archer and three-time Olympic medalist.
“This may not be the 4,000 archers like in Vegas, but at least one state is being reasonable and letting us make a living,” Ellison said Sunday, shortly after he won the Championship Recurve Male title.
The pandemic has negatively impacted archery businesses, which provide sponsorship for professional archers, Ellison added.
“We have so many of us here who make our living going to these tournaments, but when the industry isn’t selling anything, it’s hard to have tournaments,” he said.
Not only was the Vegas Shoot moved to April, the NFAA Indoor Nationals was moved — due to COVID restrictions — from its regular home in Louisville, Kentucky, to Yankton on March 19-21.
Moving the Las Vegas event left a significant void in the calendar, but the idea for the Rushmore Rumble started becoming a reality between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to NFAA Executive Director Bruce Cull.
“The archery community was chomping at the bit to have something,” Cull said Sunday.
South Dakota, with no stay-at-home orders or statewide mask mandates during the pandemic, was the perfect location to host the event, according to Cull.
“In the great state we live in, our motto is ‘Under God, People Rule,’” he said. “We give communities the chance to do what they want to.”
To properly follow CDC guidelines, tournament officials did conduct temperature checks for arriving archers, while masks were required and hand sanitizer was made available.
“For the most part, archery events already followed the CDC guidelines before the pandemic,” Ellison said. “We have different lines (of archers shooting) and we’re spaced out a little bit.
“We’re compliant with all of those guidelines, so this is not a ‘superspreader’ or anything.”
Spectator seating was available at both main halls at the NFAA Archery Center, but those bleachers are set back from the competition lines and the action was spread out among different times throughout Saturday and Sunday, Cull said.
“We run into facilities who don’t really understand what we do,” he added. “Archery is unique in that our athlete numbers are pretty close to our spectator numbers, so it’s not like we have all these other people coming for an event.”
Among those who did come to the event was Andrew Echternach, an archer from Minnesota. He said he quickly embraced the idea of traveling 2½ hours to Yankton to compete in the Rushmore Rumble.
“I was so excited,” Echternach said Sunday. “I haven’t shot in a big tournament since I was 18.”
He said he also plans to attend the NFAA Indoor Nationals in Yankton next month.
“My state tournament is further away than the nationals, so I jumped at the chance,” Echternach said.
Much like a pro-am tournament in golf, a national archery tournament provides competitors a chance to interact with professionals, even if they’re not shooting in the same division, for example.
“It’s been fun to see all these pros,” Echternach said. “I realized they’re just like you and I. To me, they’re like rock stars. I’ve only seen them on TV or on YouTube.”
