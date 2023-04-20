100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 21, 1923
• Wholesale as well as retail dealers in this state selling cigarettes or the papers for “roll your own’s” will have to hold permits for such sales after July first, according to an opinion just received by the state food and drug commissioner here from Attorney General Jones.
• Announcements of the resignation of President Warren from his place as the head of Yankton College which he has occupied for 28 years is bringing forth many expressions of regret from newspapers throughout the state, all recognizing the great service which he has given to the educational and religious life of the state in those 28 years. Dr. Warren has given the best years of his life to this institution, and has guided it through some trying times, giving without stint of his time and energy. The tributes are merited.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 21, 1948
• Yankton citizens went to the polls in record number Tuesday and elected Charles H. Gurney, local hotel owner and business man, to a seat on the board of city commissioners at the annual municipal election. Gurney defeated T. D. Bowman, incumbent commissioner of fire and police, in a clean sweep of all the six wards in the city. The unofficial vote was Gurney 1,742, Bowman, 1,029, or a majority of 713 for Gurney.
• Might just give a plug to the Nurse Career Week committees who have arranged the attractive window displays along Third Street! All of them have been planned to give emphasis to nursing as a career, and they hope to attract young women to serious consideration of taking up nursing as a profession. The window displays are quite eye-catching, and they show careful planning and painstaking effort.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 21, 1973
• Officials from the federal government and six states will be here for the 24th anniversary truckers’ meeting Wednesday, April 25, to answer questions regarding trucking regulations, according to Lenard Ludwig, general chairman. The event actually gets underway Tuesday evening, April 24, with a dinner for officials at the Chateau provided by Yankton trucking interests. All officials will be initiated into the Ancient Order of Missouri River Rats.
• A Verdigre man and his 5-year-old son were killed early Friday when fire swept through their home. William Buskirk, Jr., and his son, Billie, were asleep in the upstairs of their two-story home when the fire broke out, authorities said. The blaze was tentatively blamed on faulty wiring, authorities reported.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 21, 1998
• Yankton’s annual city cleanup got off to a big start Monday when city crews were greeted with considerably more refuse than last year, Street Supervisor Don Schultz said. While crews were slowed by the heavy amount of waste thrown out by Yankton residents, Schultz said progress was also delayed because fewer people took the time to sort their waste into piles.
• The same competitive fire that powered the Vermillion Tanager volleyball team to the Class “A” championship last February continues to pay great dividends for head coach John Skatrud. Last week Skatrud was named Coach of the Year by the South Dakota High School Coach’s Association.
