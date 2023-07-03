It was officially proclaimed on July 4, 1776, when the Second Continental Congress formally adopted what is now known as the Declaration of Independence, listing our grievances against England and declaring ourselves a nation.
The soaring words changed everything — eventually.
But America’s self-proclaimed independence was never a sure thing, and it took an eight-year war to win it. There were many times when the vision of the Declaration verged on complete collapse before victory was achieved.
Even then, America’s future was far from secure. The initial form of government — under the Articles of Confederation — threatened to unravel, and a new, stronger Constitution was crafted that truly united these states and fortified the idea.
That was only the beginning of the American journey, which first took shape with an idea set to paper — a great proclamation of liberty.
Today, the Fourth of July holiday stands as perhaps the holiest of American moments. It marks the beginning of who we are, and all the things that we cherish and hold dear as Americans emanate from that idea and that hard-won liberty.
Recently, the Press & Dakotan asked our readers to tell us why Independence Day is important to them. We asked them to share their memories and what they look forward to most during this mid-year celebration. Among the respondents were students from local elementary schools as well as kids who attend the Boys & Girls Club in Yankton. Many of them not only told us but also showed us through artwork their feelings about this spectacular summertime holiday.
Today’s edition presents those responses and offers a reminder of what we celebrate as Americans. We hope you enjoy it.
Have a great, explosive, wondrous Fourth of July!
