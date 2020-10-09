Incidents
• A report was received at 3:11 p.m. Thursday of theft on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 7:33 p.m. Thursday of a residential burglary on W. 5th St.
• A report was received at 8:05 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on Fox Run Parkway.
• A report was received at 9:53 p.m. Thursday of an assault on W. 11th St.
• A report was received at 12:05 a.m. Friday of a fight on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 9:32 a.m. Friday of the theft of textbooks on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 10:09 a.m. Friday of a possible sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 10:51 a.m. Friday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:26 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on 303rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:13 p.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on W. 8th St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
