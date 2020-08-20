Drought Conditions Still Hound Parts Of Area

A year has made a great difference.
Last August, the region was saturated and less than a month away from the second major flooding event of the year.
This year, drought has crept into the area and is only getting worse at the moment.
During Thursday’s North Central U.S. Climate and Drought Outlook webinar, Kentucky State Climatologist Stuart Foster brought attention to the current drought map versus the one published Aug. 20, 2019.
“We look back at the last couple of years, we’ve really been in a lull or minimum of drought coverage across the country,” Foster said. “There was really very little drought anywhere. If you look at the percentage of the land area that was in some category of drought, it was about as low as it gets to maybe even being record low.”
While the most severe drought conditions are currently present in western states, such as Colorado, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Oregon, a pocket has been developing in western Iowa that now encompasses much of that state. This pocket of drought — rated “Extreme Drought” in its worst area — has also encroached into northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. Roughly around Clay and Union counties in South Dakota would be classified as being in “Severe Drought” while Yankton County sits near the edge of the area classified as being in a drought.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean things are terrible across the country, but relative to the very desirable drought conditions that we’ve seen over the last year or two, things are deteriorating,” Foster noted.
He said that he expects this area of drought to expand for a time, but not necessarily get much worse unless forecasts differ significantly.
“The U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook is expecting persistent drought with some expansion and development likely in the western regions,” he said. “There’s some hope that we may see some improvement in the Midwest, again, honing in on Iowa.”
Areas of drought in northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota projected as “drought removal likely.”
According to Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub, the dry conditions lower the chances of late harvests which have plagued the Midwest over the last couple of wet years.
“It sure doesn’t look like there are big chances for rainfall to delay harvest,” Todey said. “The harvest will probably be — especially in Iowa — fairly lengthy because we’re probably going to start harvesting fairly soon as some crops start to dry out. And some of the damaged crops, whatever happens to them happens, so they need to start harvesting those.”
He added that corn development has also been trending well across other states.
“Most areas of the cornbelt are, at worst, close to average, if not ahead of average,” he said. “I would expect harvests will be starting relatively early. … I think the only thing that would slow down harvest this time is going to be dealing with damaged crops. I would assume harvest would move along at a relatively good pace once things reach maturity. And with warmer conditions, we’re probably going to reach maturity a little bit earlier.”
