South Dakota recorded 11 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,026.
No new positive tests were reported in any South Dakota counties in the Yankton area Friday.
Yankton County saw no new recoveries, keeping its number of active cases at six. Also, the county’s number of total hospitalizations due to COVID was amended downward by two to 143.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services posted 43 new infections and no new deaths, keeping the state’s death toll at 2,256.
