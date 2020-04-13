OMAHA, Neb — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Water Management Division has released four videos of presentations that would normally be given at public meetings held throughout the Missouri River Basin.
In-person public meetings on Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System operations originally scheduled for April were canceled to further reduce potential exposure to COVID-19. Instead, the agency will host virtual question and answer sessions in late April.
A web page with the videos, a form for submitting questions, and call in dates and times is located here: https://go.usa.gov/xvBpc.
