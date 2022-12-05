Discovery Church in Yankton’s Meridian District will offer Christmas gift wrapping free of charge to the community on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m.-noon. They will have plenty of homemade treats, coffee and hot chocolate available to enjoy as your gifts are being wrapped.
All donations will be given to Pathways Shelter for the Homeless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.