Recap: Arrest Made In Yankton Death
Buy Now

Law enforcement personnel inspect the tape that cordons off the site where a woman’s body was found Sunday night. The body was found in this house located in the 1300 block of Whiting Drive in Yankton. One man has been arrested. For a video, visit www.yankton.net.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A Yankton man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Sunday night in Yankton.

According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), officers were told of a deceased female in the 1300 block of Whiting Drive at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.