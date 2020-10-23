South Dakota saw more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections for the first time Friday, according to the daily update from the Department of Health. Nine new deaths were also reported, including one each in Turner and Union counties.
Meanwhile, Nebraska late Thursday reported 11 new COVID-related deaths for the third straight day.
South Dakota recorded 1,185 new cases (1,132 confirmed, 53 probable) Friday. The state has now reported 15,113 new infections this month, an increase in the case total of almost 68%.
The nine new deaths raise the state toll to 356, of which 133 have occurred this month.
Several area counties once again saw big increases in new infections.
In Bon Homme County, the outbreak at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield again impacted the case numbers, with the county seeing 131 new infections. The county has added 394 cases this month; it entered October with just 91 total cases.
Yankton County reported more than 20 new infections for the second straight day, recording 25 Friday. The county has seen 281 new cases this month. Also, the county recorded 11 new recoveries Friday.
Also reporting double-digit increases in cases locally were Charles Mix (18), Union (17), Clay (16) and Turner (11) counties.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH portal:
• Bon Homme County — 131 new cases (485 overall), 1 new hospitalization (16), 4 new recoveries (142), 0 new deaths (1), 342 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 18 new cases (350), 0 new hospitalizations (55), 6 new recoveries (248), 0 new deaths (0), 102 active cases;
• Clay County — 16 new cases (751), 1 new hospitalization (21), 8 new recoveries (609), 0 new deaths (8), 134 active cases;
• Douglas County — 1 new case (155), 0 new hospitalizations (24), 4 new recoveries (107), 0 new deaths (4), 44 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 8 new cases (207), 1 new hospitalization (20), 4 new recoveries (140), 0 new deaths (2), 65 active cases;
• Turner County — 11 new cases (424), 0 new hospitalizations (24), 9 new recoveries (241), 1 new death (9), 174 active cases;
• Union County — 17 new cases (703), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 12 new recoveries (519), 1 new death (11), 173 active cases;
• Yankton County — 25 new cases (706), 2 new hospitalizations (26), 11 new recoveries (482), 0 new deaths (5), 219 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday reported three new positive tests in Knox County (249 overall). No new cases were reported in Cedar (133) or Dixon (152) counties.
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported three active cases (2 students, 1 staff), down one from Wednesday.
On Friday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 32 active cases (27 students, 5 staff), down two from Thursday. There were 164 people in quarantine (+10), including 28 on campus (+3).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Friday:
• Total Cases — 37,202 (+1,185);
• Active Cases — 9,862 (+589);
• Recoveries — 26,984 (+587);
• Hospitalizations — 2,336 ever hospitalized (+59); 349 currently hospitalized (-6);
• Testing — 6,782 new tests processed; 2,556 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the 11 new deaths reported raised the state toll to 587. Also, 977 new infections were recorded.
Nebraska statistics posted by the DHHS late Thursday included:
• Total Cases — 61,285 (+977);
• Active Cases — 20,204 (+377);
• Recoveries — 40,494 (+589);
• Hospitalizations — 2,783 ever hospitalized (+42); 389 currently hospitalized (-11);
• Testing — 10,467 new tests processed; 4,768 new individuals tested.
According to The Associated Press, the vast majority of people recover from COVID-19. The World Health Organization says people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases can take three to six weeks to get better.
