Vendors at Yankton’s Market at the Meridian will be out in full force this Labor Day Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m.-noon at Second St. and Douglas Ave.
Over 20 vendors will present their varied products from home grown to home made. All have that hands-on touch incorporated into their products. Jay Henseler will serenade shoppers as they stroll through the Market.
The Market is also preparing to host Connecting Cultures on Sept. 19. Native American dancers from Families for Change will perform. The Market and Connecting Cultures are encouraging those who perform music or dance to contact either the Market at the Meridian or Connecting Cultures-Yankton via the Facebook page to discuss possibilities.
There is no charge to either perform or have a booth at the Market for this joint event, but reservations must be made by noon on Sept. 12 to participate. Space is limited. Bring whatever you have — a collection of something unique to your native country, music, dancing or food. Food restrictions are in place due to the pandemic. Contact organizers for guidelines.
Anyone with something from their culture that they would like to share, make contact through Messenger to the Facebook pages above or text/call Veronica Trezona at (605) 660-5612 or email her at vtrezona@hotmail.
