HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Louisiana man has waived his preliminary hearing on a second-degree murder charge, in which he allegedly shot a Michigan man at a worksite northeast of Hartington earlier this month.
David Phillips Jr., 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, is charged with the March 1 death of Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan, in what authorities describe as a workplace incident.
Phillips appeared Wednesday in Cedar County Court, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing determining whether probable cause existed for the charges.
Cedar County Court Judge Douglas Luebe bound the defendant over to Cedar County District Court for a March 27 hearing in Hartington.
The defendant remains in the Cedar County Jail on a bond of $10 million at 10%, meaning he must post $1 million for his release. If he posts bond, he would be required to pay the entire $10 million if he fails to make court appearances or violates bond conditions.
Phillips faces one count on each of three felony charges:
• second-degree murder, a Class 1B felony, with a sentence ranging from 20 years to life imprisonment;
• use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 50 years imprisonment;
• possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2A felony, with no minimum sentence and a maximum of 20 years imprisonment.
Defense attorney Todd Lancaster of Lincoln serves with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy (NCPA). Phillips requested a court-appointed attorney.
“The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy was appointed, and I was assigned to handle the case,” Lancaster told the Press & Dakotan.
Wednesday’s decision to waive a hearing isn’t out of the ordinary, he said.
“It is not unusual for the county court judge to set a preliminary hearing date at the first appearance, appoint counsel and then have appointed counsel make the decision with their client at the next hearing to waive preliminary hearing,” he said.
The NCPA, a state commission, often assists counties in a financial sense by representing indigent defendants in first-degree murder and serious violent or drug felonies.
“Fortunately, the attorneys at the commission have lots of experience representing people charged with murder, and we represent defendants free of charge to them and the counties,” Lancaster said.
Court records contained a handwritten message from Phillips directing a family member to contact a specified Norfolk attorney as defense counsel.
The prosecution team includes Corey O’Brien, Mary Marcum and Mariah Nickel with the Nebraska attorney general’s office. They are serving as Special Deputy County Attorneys, assisting Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney.
The state alleges that, on the morning of March 1, Phillips caused Matos-Colon’s death intentionally but without premeditation. The defendant is charged with knowingly and intentionally using a firearm to commit a felony — in this case, second-degree murder — which may be prosecuted in a Nebraska court.
In addition, the state alleges Phillips possessed a stolen firearm that he should have known or had reasonable cause to believe was stolen with no intention of returning it to the owner.
According to court documents, the Cedar County sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 9 a.m. March 1 of a shooting near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road north of Hartington.
The sheriff’s office responded and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. A sheriff’s deputy took Phillips into custody with a 9-millimeter handgun and ammunition.
Witnesses at the scene attempted life-saving measures on Matos-Colon, the shooting victim. He was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he was pronounced dead.
Three individuals claimed to have witnessed the shooting, according to court records.
One witness stated he saw Phillips fire the handgun at the victim from a distance of approximately seven feet and heard four shots and three ricochets. Shortly afterward, Phillips wandered around the scene and told others that Matos-Colon had said things about Phillips’ mother.
A second witness said he heard 6-10 gunshots and, while Matos-Colon was receiving life-saving measures, Phillips was apologizing to him.
A third witness said he heard Phillips ask bystanders if they were going to give him a ride or call the police.
Police retrieved six spent 9mm bullet casings and one live 9mm cartridge at the scene, as well as three bullet strikes. A Glock model G19 Gen5 9-mm handgun was retrieved from Phillips’ left pant leg and sized at the scene.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office later received confirmation that the weapon has been reported stole in Louisiana, according to court records.
