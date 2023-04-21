Proposed EPA ‘Forever Chemicals’ Regulation Could Cost SD Millions For Testing, Cleanup

Firefighting foam, used at airports and military bases, has been identified as a source of toxic PFAS chemicals.

 Photo courtesy of the U.S. Fire Administration

Nearly 100 families living in Box Elder have been drinking bottled water provided by the military for the past five years.

That’s because their water system was contaminated with chemicals used in firefighting foam at nearby Ellsworth Air Force Base.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.