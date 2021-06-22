Michels: 2011 Flood Response Drew On Many Sources

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a Press & Dakotan series looking back on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 flood of the Missouri River in this region.
When the 2011 Missouri River flood hit Pierre in central South Dakota, then-Lt. Gov. Matt Michels knew the possible devastation awaiting his home southeast region.
Michels knew well the unique features and potential fury of the 2,341-mile long river known as the “Might Mo.” He lived most of his life with the Missouri River in his backyard.
A Vermillion native, he graduated from the University of South Dakota in his home community. After a military career, he returned to the region with his family and practices law in his current home of Yankton.
Michels knew the unique features of the river as it moved through the final two mainstem dams — Fort Randall at Pickstown and Gavins Point west of Yankton — and continued as unchannelized water meeting the Mississippi River in the nation’s heartland.
Michels shared those memories with the Press & Dakotan during the 10th anniversary of the flood causing millions of dollars in damage throughout the Missouri River basin.
Then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard and Michels faced the disaster just months after taking office in January 2011.
“We had just finished a major legislative session dealing with a budget crisis,” he said. “The final session ended in March, and we had the flooding situation start in April.”
The state response began immediately, Michels said. Retaining the final decision-making authority, Daugaard and Michels allowed the state agencies to use their expertise in all facets.
“We have the incident command system, which brings together very best experts,” Michels said. “Right away, Dennis and I saw what a tremendous asset we had with our emergency operations center.”
Daugaard and Michels met with state and federal agencies on what to expect from the flooding and possible emergency responses. While planning was under way for the Pierre area, Michels was already turning his attention to the southeast region that would receive the floodwaters in days or even hours.
“We kept asking questions to learn where we were (with the situation). What will happen downstream? What will happen below the dams?” Michels said. “The river at Pierre is a very straight shot, and it doesn’t wind a whole lot. The river behaves differently downstream. It’s an entirely different river from Yankton to Sioux City to Omaha than it is above the dams.”
Michels’ concerns were reinforced by information he was receiving from family and friends back home.
“I was receiving calls from people in that area living along the river,” he said. “I told Dennis (Daugaard), I’ve got to get down there, if that’s OK with you.”
Daugaard not only gave the green light but put Michels in charge of operations in the southeast region.
In order to get a better idea of the situation, the lieutenant governor turned to boots on the ground — people living along the river, who knew its unique features and what was occurring hour by hour.
“I talked to people in Nebraska, Vermillion and Elk Point, people with a big understanding of the area,” he said. “And you had all the emergency management teams up and down the river who were doing an amazing, incredible job. And not only South Dakota but also our Nebraska neighbors who were affected and who stepped up to help us.”
As part of his decision-making process, Michels flew over the flooding in a helicopter for a wider view of the disaster.
“It gave us a really good vantage point. We didn’t have Google Earth (as developed) back then,” he said. “We were seeing things on the ground as two-dimensional, and the view from the helicopter gave you a three-dimensional look at the situation.”
From the outset, the Daugaard administration placed a priority on savings lives, Michels said. The flood response lasted for months, requiring everything from sandbag airlifts to earthmoving equipment to military and security measures.
At one point, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released 160,000 cubic feet per second — or one million gallons of water per second — from Gavins Point. The amount of water more than doubled the dam’s previous record of 70,000 cfs.
The South Dakota National Guard played a crucial role, with an officer serving as Michels’ liaison for the southeast region.
“We set up a helicopter pad area. They were bringing in and dropping large sandbags called hiscoes,” the former lieutenant governor said. “We were getting security that would patrol the region because people had left their homes (during the flooding) and we had to make sure their homes were safe. They also worked with traffic control. The security personnel did phenomenal work.”
Michels also worked extensively with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, drawing upon their knowledge and observations.
“They trusted me, and they had the confidence in me to express their views. We got to be very good friends and remain so to this day,” he said. “Two of them texted me today and sent me pictures (from the flooding). You really do develop camaraderie.”
Daugaard and Michels literally took a hands-on approach, helping with sandbagging and other disaster response tasks. Because of his extensive physical involvement, Michels injured his back.
“I went a couple of years in major pain before my surgery. I’ll never forget that,” he said. “I just don’t think I was smart in thinking what I could or couldn’t do, and I paid for it.”
South Dakota officials worked with multi-state flood relief efforts, with then-Gov. Terry Branstad of Iowa sharing his state’s helicopters in assisting the tri-state effort.
A decade later, Michels credits a wide range of parties who played key roles, including media, volunteers, church, organizations, local governments and others.
“People were in it to help other people,” he said. “We couldn’t have done it without any of them.”
