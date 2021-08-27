The Yankton Area Retired School Personnel will meet for a no-host breakfast at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Fryin’ Pan restaurant. A new plan for the monthly meetings will be implemented.
Co-Presidents David and Donna Fischer will continue to use the introductory elements of former meetings, but there will be no formal programs presented. Instead, the meetings will focus on the social aspect of the gatherings.
Other officers include Vice-President Marilyn Kratz, Treasurer Gene Bormann, Secretary Joyce Maggied and Social Secretary Arlene Young. Reynold Loecker and Joyce Maggied are members of the scholarship committee.
The group plans to continue to affiliate with the state retired teachers’ organization. Dues will remain at former levels of $10 for local and $15 for state dues. They will also continue providing scholarships for Yankton High School Seniors planning to enter the field of education.
All friends of education are welcome to attend these meetings. For more information, call 661-9521 or 661-2616.
