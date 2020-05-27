VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is hosting a virtual Summer Reading Program this year, and all ages are invited to join. The theme for 2020 is “Imagine Your Story,” and we will be celebrating fairy tales, mythology and fantasy.
This year we are introducing a new Summer Reading Program resource: READsquared. This digital reading program is designed to allow families to record their summer reading virtually through the website or app. Registration is open now and can be done through the vermillionpubliclibrary.org website.
The Summer Reading Program kicks off on Monday, June 1, and goes through Friday, July 24. Planned activities will include virtual performances by weekly entertainers such as Magician Jonathan May, Storyteller Rich Mullaney, the Zoo Man and more. We will also be co-hosting virtual workshops with the National Music Museum and 4-H. Miss Beth will be doing story times on Facebook Live, and sharing daily Chapter Story Times through YouTube. We are also introducing a fun new video series called Dollhouse Fairy Tales.
Check out the library’s Facebook page @VermillionPublicLibrary or website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for all information and updates regarding the Summer Reading Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.