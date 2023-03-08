South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19, including three in Turner County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Updated: March 8, 2023 @ 5:12 pm
South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19, including three in Turner County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 3,190.
For Turner County, the fatalities raised its toll to 70. The county has recorded six deaths so far in 2023.
The DOH reported 641 new infections, a 24% drop from last week.
There were 68 active hospitalizations posted, down 11 from a week ago. There were 42 new hospitalizations reported.
New cases in area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +27; Clay County, +6; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +12; Turner County, +7; Union County, +4; and Yankton County, +21.
New area hospitalizations were recorded in Douglas (+1) and Yankton (+1) counties.
