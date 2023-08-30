SD Commission Moves To Close Loophole In Armed School Sentinel Program
Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Current eligibility rules for the state’s armed school sentinel program don’t disqualify people who are barred from possessing firearms, according to Hank Prim, executive secretary for the Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission.

But the commission endorsed a rule change Wednesday in Pierre that would close that “loophole,” as Prim called it.

