EWING, Neb. — Merton “Cap” Dierks served as a veterinarian while running his family ranch, but his contributions to livestock and agriculture ran far deeper.
Dierks served as a tireless advocate for rural issues, both as a Nebraska state legislator and in a variety of other ways. He fought for the small farmer and rancher, not only in the Husker State but also with neighboring states and on a national level.
Dierks, 89, died Friday at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill, Nebraska. And while his voice is now silent, a number of tributes from others reflect his lasting impact. In both his political career and personal life, he showed a passion for agriculture, natural resources and the unborn through pro-life activities.
At the grassroots level, he served on the Ewing School Board and on the St. Anthony’s Hospital Board in O’Neill,
In the Nebraska unicameral, he served District 40, comprised of several counties in north-central and northeast Nebraska, for 20 years. He served two stints in Lincoln, from 1987-2003 and from 2007-11.
He helped found the Organization for Competitive Markets, the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund and the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska.
In the unicameral, he chaired the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee. During his time in office, he served on the Agriculture, Committee on Committees, General Affairs, Revenue and State-Tribal Relations Committees.
After he left office, Dierks continued to lobby for rural issues. His lifetime work included efforts on behalf of food safety, large-animal medicine and safety, wind energy development, ethanol, education, local and national ag market reforms, including mandatory price reporting.
During his career, he was served as president for the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association and was named Veterinarian of the Year in 1986. He was honored with the 2005 Alumni Recognition Award from the Kansas State College of Veterinary Medicine.
In 2010, he was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement.
As a veterinarian, Dierks practiced out of O’Neill and also worked the Atkinson, Nebraska, and Burwell, Nebraska, livestock markets. He owned his veterinary practice for 19 years until retiring in 1992.
In 2005, Dierks spoke of his passion for working with animals in an article published by the Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
“‘I became enamored with the suggestion of being a veterinarian, thinking it would be a challenge,’” Dierks said. “He provides the veterinary care for all of his own animals in addition to lending a helping hand to neighbors with their animals.”
In reflecting on his life and career Dierks noted, “I wouldn’t change anything, I would do it all the same if I had to do it all over again.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a licensed pilot.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Ewing American Legion Sanders Post 214. The Rev. John Norman will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Ewing with a 7 p.m. recitation of the Rosary.
