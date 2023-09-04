Mount Marty University Theatre will hold open auditions (for those 15 years-old and up) for “Urinetown: The Musical” on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11-12 in Marian Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Auditonees are asked to bring 16-32 bars of a song to share; an accompanist is provided.
The production dates are Nov. 10-12.
“Urinetown: The Musical” is under the direction of Andy Henrickson, musical direction by Dr. Tyler Thress, instrumental supervision by Todd Carr, scenic and lighting design by James Hovland Jr., choreography by Kathryn Reimler, and costume design by Dawn Ferris.
