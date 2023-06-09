What’s more precious than a gemstone and can be found at the library? A rock hand-painted by you, of quartz.
Crafters are welcome to join us for this rock painting event led by Karen Brazelton on Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. (Teens who are 14 or older are welcome to register for the craft with a registered adult.) All supplies for this event are provided.
