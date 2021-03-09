Riverboat Days Plans To Return In August

After a one-year break created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankton’s Riverboat Days is set to return this summer and organizers are seeking to deliver on the promise of a bigger and better event to celebrate.
This year’s festivities have been slated for Aug. 20-22.
According to Riverboat Days Board co-chairman John Kraft, the task of organizing this year’s Riverboat Days started last summer.
“We’ve been in the planning process, really, since we announced the cancellation last year,” Kraft told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re looking forward to trying to bring in some good entertainment as far as bands are concerned. The (Yankton Area) Arts Association is working on art vendors. Food vendors are also applying. It’s full steam ahead here.”
Riverboat Days, which annually attracts more than 100,000 people to the community, was among the first major summer events in Yankton to officially cancel its 2020 celebration due to the pandemic. The cancellation came at the end of May while organizers of Ribfest and Rock ‘N’ Rumble first sought to postpone before ultimately cancelling for 2020 later in the summer.
While this year’s Riverboat Days will be about moving on from the difficulties that plagued 2020 and the early half of 2021, Kraft said this year’s theme — “Hometown Heroes” — is a nod to those who have stepped up in the community over the past year.
“We thought of what we could do to recognize the city, the state and the country through the last year and couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than the local ‘hometown heroes’ — the nurses, doctors, EMTs, firefighters and everyone that’s helped us get through this pandemic,” he said. “We’re hoping to incorporate that theme into different events and things we can do to recognize those folks this year.”
A common theme among events that had to cancel in 2020 is that they’ll be back “bigger and better than ever” when the time comes.
Kraft said that Riverboat Days 2021 is aiming to deliver on this promise.
“We’re trying to bring in some bigger bands — maybe some more regional-type bands as well as bringing in some new children’s activities,” he said. “We’re working on some new rides and inflatables, so we’re trying to improve that area for the kids as well. We’re just trying overall to bring in something new this year and try to freshen it up a bit.”
He mentioned that the Extreme Bull Riding Event is also slated to make a return to the Riverboat Days schedule in 2021.
Kraft said that vendors have been eager to sign up for the returning festival.
“We’ve had a good response from food vendors and arts vendors,” he said. “They’re all anxious to get back into the swing of things just like we are. They’re all well aware of the situation that we’re still in, but they’re all hoping by fall that we’re in a much better position, that we can all get back together again and move forward.”
He said that next steps include finalizing musical acts, rounding up volunteers for the event and buttoning up other loose ends.
Kraft said he’s happy to see Riverboat Days returning in such a big way.
“We’re excited to have it come back,” he said. “It was a difficult decision last year to cancel, but now that we’ve gotten through, hopefully, the worst of the COVID pandemic, I’m hoping we can all get together and have a good weekend. We’re just excited to put it on again. It’s such a great festival and a great opportunity for Yankton to show the state and the region what we have to offer.”
For more information on Riverboat Days and to inquire about volunteer opportunities, visit https://riverboatdays.com/.
