VERMILLION — Musical artist Johnathan Celestin will be recording a special concert for Vermillion, and you are invited to watch.
Celestin’s music brings together diverse communities and is tailored to create an environment of love, fun and empowerment for everyone. Johnathan will bring us an unparalleled mix of sweeping vocals, awesome dance numbers and soul-stirring songs.
Celestin has headlined alongside Dej Loaf, Rita Ora, LeAnn Rimes and Ruben Studdard. He works to be a positive voice for marginalized people within LGBTQIA, underprivileged and minority communities. Earlier in 2020 he launched a “Let Love In” series designed to elevate the spirits of those affected by COVID-19.
Celestin can’t visit Vermillion in person, but he can still bring his upbeat message. Register at bit.ly/vplconcert to get the link to his concert sent to your email. The program will be available the evening of Sept. 24, 2020, and can be enjoyed by the whole family.
This event, which is sponsored by the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library, is free and open to all.
Visit the Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details on all the services offered, or call 605-677-7060.
