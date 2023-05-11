Gayville Accident Turns Into Fire Call

GAYVILLE — One person was injured early Thursday when a vehicle involved in an accident caught fire.
Gayville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the scene about one mile north of Gayville at 3:10 a.m. Thursday. When units arrived, they found a single vehicle engulfed in flames. The driver had already been taken to a medical facility for treatment, so firefighters extinguished the flames and the surrounding grass.
