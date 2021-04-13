The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lewis and Clark Visitor Center at Gavins Point Project has reopened for the 2021 season.
Current hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The center will be open on weekends beginning Memorial Day weekend.
The Visitor Center will continue to implement several CDC recommended COVID-19 safety precautions including: visitors are required to wear masks, remain six feet apart from others outside their households while in the building, and follow the one-way travel path marked throughout the building.
