BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension invites cattle feeders and backgrounders from South Dakota and surrounding states to an in-depth educational opportunity that will sharpen their management skills and improve their bottom line. The 2021 Feedlot Shortcourse returns to campus Aug. 11-12 and will be held at the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility (CCERF) classroom, located at 2901 Western Ave. in Brookings.
“Cattle feeders and backgrounders will want to attend this program to discover ways to improve the efficiency and profitability of their feeding business,” says SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate Warren Rusche.
To register, visit the SDSU Extension Events page (https://extension.sdstate.edu/events).
For more information, contact Rusche at Warren.Rusche@sdstate.edu.
