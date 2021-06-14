CROFTON, Neb. — The Cedar Knox Rural Water has updated its limitation on water usage, according to Crofton city officials.
Customers may water lawn/gardens with even numbered households on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Odd numbered households water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
