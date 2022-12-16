A SAD Season

Anyone can have a bout of the “winter blues,” but when symptoms begin to interfere with daily life, a more serious condition could be in play.
A recent study ranked South Dakota at No. 4 in the nation for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), or winter depression, behind Alaska, Vermont and New Hampshire.
An estimated 20 million people — or 1 in 20 — suffer from seasonal depression every year, but seasonal depression isn’t felt equally in all parts of the country, according to the study published by Quote Wizard.
The study found that while people in warmer, southern states do struggle with seasonal depression, people living in colder, northern states are much more likely to develop it.
Dr. Elizabeth Nicholas, a family medicine practitioner at Yankton Medical Clinic, said that statistic was not a surprise.
“Typically, Seasonal Affective Disorder is often seen in places that are dark or cold — a lot more in the northern climate,” Nicholas told the Press & Dakotan. “South Dakota is dark and cold during a lot of the winter months and has a large percentage of people that live in rural areas with limited social interaction as well.”
Nicholas, who completed medical school at the University of South Dakota, did a five-year residency in Albuquerque, New Mexico, an area known for its sunny climate. There, she said, SAD was far less prevalent than in South Dakota.
“I started at the Yankton Medical Clinic last September, and it was eye opening,” she said. “I definitely saw (SAD) and diagnosed it and treated it way more in my first fall and winter back in South Dakota than I probably did during my whole five years in Albuquerque.”
When a patient experiences a major depressive or bipolar disorder at a specific time of year, usually fall and or winter, it is likely SAD, Nicholas said, adding that it also will usually resolve itself in spring or summer.
“That sort of hones you into the fact that it’s probably not a major depressive disorder that’s occurring all year long, but it’s probably more of a Seasonal Affective Disorder, where they’re experiencing depression or they’re experiencing bipolar symptoms, with a certain seasonality.”
Many patients will first reach out to their primary care provider, which is a good place to start, she said. Often, the doctor will give the patient a PHQ-9 (patient health questionnaire) — a screening test for depression — as a starting point, then follow up with more specific questions, depending on the patient’s score.
“It’s really looking at the symptoms of depression: ‘I’m not sleeping well; I have interests that I don’t want to participate in; I’m feeling guilty about not wanting to do things with family, friends and not wanting to participate in my hobbies; My energy is down; I’m at work, I can’t concentrate, I can’t focus.’ A lot of times, people’s appetite can be affected — hungry all the time — or it’ll be the opposite:‘I feel like I don’t want to eat anything.’ They’ll feel listless and have a lack of energy.”
If the interview results in a diagnosis of SAD, the first thing a doctor will prescribe includes light therapy, antidepressants or counseling, specifically cognitive behavioral therapy, Nicholas said.
“Cognitive behavioral therapy looks to reduce symptoms of a health condition, usually depression and anxiety; it teaches you tools to help change the way you think and behave in order to make you feel better,” she said. “We refer for counseling a lot.”
Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services of Yankton may refer potential SAD patients back to their primary care providers, too, to check for underlying physical causes of depression, including hypothyroidism, Dr. David Dracy, clinical psychologist and clinical director at Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services, told the Press & Dakotan.
Most people don’t see their situation as “winter depression,” but acknowledge it simply as depression, he said.
“That’s why we need a good assessment, to figure out: is this something that’s just happened? Is it happening seasonally? Is it a reoccurring pattern?” Dracy said.
Depression can be complicated because there are other things that can cause seasonal patterns, he said.
“Maybe somebody had a child die during a certain time of year and annually they get depressed around that time. It (can be) numerous things,” Dracy said. “You need to do a good clarification about the cause of the diagnosis to determine the appropriate treatment.”
However, it is good to be able to identify people who are having more depression as winter sets in, because health practitioners can implement some preventative measures, he said.
“We can maybe increase exercise, increase socialization and do some of the psychological things, too,” Dracy said. “We can also get people started on medication. Maybe they don’t need it year round, but they could get started on it.”
Also, light therapy can be helpful to individuals anticipating depression in the winter.
“For depression, we recommend the same thing all the time: eat right, stay scheduled, get good rest, get good exercise — at least 40 minutes per day — socialize and do something that makes you happy and makes you laugh,” he said.
Additionally, Dracy said he does not recommend that people self-medicate.
“I would recommend not using a lot of alcohol, just in general,” he said. “We have so many people that use amphetamine and methamphetamine, and if you’re feeling more like using it in the winter, maybe it’s because you’re having a winter depression.”
We shouldn’t be regulating our mood just by drugs, even if they’re prescribed, Dracy said.
SAD is definitely something that goes undiagnosed and untreated, Nicholas said.
“My goal is that my patients are able to find joy in winter just like spring and summer, and if there are treatment options doctors can provide to help those who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, then we are happy to do so,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.