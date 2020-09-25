Millions of people get the flu every year, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and it is fatal for many. Flu shots are recommended for anyone 6 months of age and older. The flu vaccine is needed yearly.
This year is EXTRA important as the flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 will likely be circulating during the same time.
If you have not received your flu vaccine, contact NENCAP at (402) 385-6300 for Central Office in Pender, (402) 494-1429 for the South Sioux City office, or (402) 844-4422 for the Norfolk location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.