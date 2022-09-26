• Skylar McConnell, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Lara Bryan, 55, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for grand theft.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
• Skylar McConnell, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Lara Bryan, 55, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for grand theft.
• Terry Jones, 51, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Alexis Remington, 24, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); possession of a controlled substance; unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance; and possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Steven Young, 22, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and simple assault (two counts).
• Robert Williamson, 56, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Edward William Vandlandingham Sr., 38, Norfolk, Neb., was arrested Saturday on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree petty theft.
• Heather Engle, 40, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and failure to yield for an emergency vehicle.
• Bradley Murphy, 60, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Jeremiha Kohler, 28, Springfield, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
• Luis Gonzalez Santa-Cruz, 30, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Trevor Kusel, 30, Springfield, was booked Sunday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Kristina Uhrich, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Rusty Locke, 35, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft and simple assault.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.