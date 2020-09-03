The surge of COVID-19 infections in Clay County continued Thursday as 32 new cases were reported in the South Dakota Department of Health’s (DOH) daily update.
It was part of another big rise in overall state cases, with the DOH reporting 334 new infections.
Clay County now has 413 known cases to date, with 272 of them being reported since the University of South Dakota began fall classes.
The county also reported 15 recoveries Thursday (205 total). The number of active cases crossed the 200 mark for the first time, hitting 206, an increase of 108 in one week.
However, the University of South Dakota’s COVID-19 online portal reported a drop in active infections Thursday. There were 230 total active cases reported (223 students, seven staff), down from 243 listed Wednesday. There were a total of 628 people in quarantine (-38 from Wednesday), which included 29 individuals on campus (+11).
Meanwhile, South Dakota has seen 2,766 new infections in the past week.
During a media briefing Thursday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton was asked about a comment he made in June in which he said he expected to see the state having small surges in COVID cases, and how he would compare that to the case numbers the state is seeing now.
“I was certainly not wanting to see this high level of cases, but this was definitely possible within the normal (range) of what I was thinking,” he said.
He said the summer months created more opportunities for people to congregate, thus creating more opportunities for COVID transmission as individuals dropped their guards in terms of exercising safety precautions.
“We were talking about seeing increasing cases when individuals are coming together and not taking individual precautions to avoid spread,” Clayton said. “I think some of that has occurred. The summer is preparing to end and individuals are focusing on how best to spend the remainder of their summer and (they) want to get with friends whom they may not have had a chance to get to earlier on. It’s kind of the behavioral side of things that has been playing a role in the current levels of transmission of cases.”
He said the recent surge should serve as a reminder to people “to focus on … ways to reduce transmission, with a focus on hand hygiene, wearing masks and (maintaining a space) of six feet, and so on.”
He added, “This is (an example) of what we will see if we have individuals who are not following those precautions.”
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon noted that exercising precautions would be important for everyone during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
No new deaths were reported in South Dakota Thursday, keeping the state toll at 169.
Locally, Union County reported seven new cases, lifting its total to 280; there have been 45 new cases since Aug. 24. Three new recoveries were reported (226). There are 49 active cases.
Hutchinson County saw three new infections, giving it 49 to date. Sixteen cases are active.
Yankton County added two new positive tests to give it 247 known cases to date. One new recovery was recorded (173). There are 71 active cases.
Bon Homme County saw one new case, its 54th. Two new recoveries were reported (38). There are 15 active cases.
Douglas County also added one new case, its 32nd. There was one new recovery (19). Thirteen cases are active.
Late Thursday afternoon, Mount Marty University reported one new active case, giving it 27 infections.
Also, Clayton noted that the number of infections in South Dakota tied to individuals “that have a history of attending the Sturgis rally” in early August has risen to 118. He added that the case number does not include any “secondary” transmissions to other individuals once rally attendees have returned home.
In another development, Menno High School has postponed its volleyball matches for the next two weeks due to a positive test among its players, according to a post on a community social media site.
“More than a dozen students who have had close contact are quarantined for the next two weeks, according to pre-K-8 principal Kory Foss,” the post said. “Cross-country and football not impacted.”
Other South Dakota statistics for Thursday included:
• Total Cases — 14,337 (+334);
• Active Cases — 3,013 (+138);
• Recoveries — 11,155 (+186);
• Hospitalizations — 1,052 ever hospitalized (+9); 76 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 198,749 total tests (+2,449); 150,537 individuals tested (+1,612).
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw its biggest one-day jump in new cases since July 31 with 421 new positive tests, according to the Department of Health and Human Services update posted Wednesday, However, no new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 399.
Cedar (49 total cases), Knox (70) and Dixon (64) counties each reported one new infection.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 34,995 (+421);
• Active Cases — 8,130 (+218);
• Recoveries — 26,466 (+103);
• Hospitalizations — 2,027 ever hospitalized (+13); 172 currently hospitalized (+10);
• Testing — 369,391 (+3,335).
