The following events are planned for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this coming weekend:
FRIDAY, MAY 27
• 7-8 p.m.: EAGLE HIKE AND CRAFT — Meet at the Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre for an evening walk down the trail learning some eagle facts and ending with a craft.
SATURDAY. MAY 28
• 9, 10, 11 a.m.: ARCHERY — This is for ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Gavins Point Archery Range
• 9:30 a.m.: BIKE DECORATING — Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre to decorate your bike for the Memorial Day Bike Parade
• 10:30-11 a.m.: MEMORIAL DAY BIKE PARADE — This starts at the Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
• 1-3 p.m.: CRAFTING — Join the Naturalists for a Red, White, and Blue Memorial Day Craft at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater
• 6-7 p.m.: DOG PAINTING — Bring your dog out to create a masterpiece. Meet at the Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
• 7-8 p.m.: JUST FOR FUN PET SHOW — Pets of all kinds can come show off their talents. If you don’t have a pet come and join in on the fun at the Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
• 8:30 p.m.: NATURE MOVIE — To be shown at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
SUNDAY, MAY 29
• 9:30-10:30 a.m.: MEMORIAL DAY BRUNCH — Join the naturalists for outdoor cooking instruction and recipes along with some samples at Pierson Ranch Shelter #1
• 10:30 a.m.: NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE — Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
A South Dakota State Park entrance license is required.
