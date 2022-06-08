Yankton Elks Lodge will present their annual Elks Flag Day ritual program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the lodge home at 504 West 27th Street. Yankton area residents, their family members and guests are welcome to attend this most patriotic of events. The program features a reading of the history of the flags which have been used as official ensigns of the United States until the formal adoption of the flag we now recognize as the “Stars and Stripes.”
U.S. Navy Capt. (ret.) Deb Bodenstedt, a member of the lodge, will give the Flag Day response. Following the program, a free will offering will be asked for a light meal of taverns, baked beans and chips.
Eight historical flags are used in presenting the flag’s story. The ritual will be presented by officers and members of the lodge.
Yankton Elks Lodge has presented this Flag Day program since 1910.
In the 1880s, a Wisconsin school teacher wrote a play for his students to present to parents and neighbors. His script served as a salute to the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the flag of our country.
Members of an Elks Lodge brought the idea of a Flag Day ritual to other Wisconsin lodges who appreciated and adopted the idea of a Flag Day program.
Wisconsin Elks presented the idea to the members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks meeting in Grand Lodge convention in 1910 and it was soon proclaimed as mandatory for all Elks lodges to offer the annual salute to the flag to their communities. And the Grand Lodge of Elks adopted and presented, in 1927, a resolution to Congress asking both Houses of Congress to enact a law proclaiming June 14 as a national Flag Day.
This resolution was tabled until 1947 when Congress finally enacted the law and a member of an Elks lodge in Kansas City, President Harry Truman, signed the June 14 Flag Day resolution into law.
Should readers choose to inquire about membership in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, or should former Elks be considering renewing their membership, they may log onto www.elks.org/who and the inquiry will be emailed to Yankton Elks Lodge for further processing. They may also call the lodge at 605-665-3333 after 2 p.m. for more information.
