Avera Begins Offering Antibody Tests

Avera is now offering antibody testing for COVID-19, a direct-to-consumer blood test available through Avera QuickLab locations and various Avera clinics.
“Antibody tests — also known as IgG or serology tests — may detect whether someone has been exposed to COVID-19. Antibodies are proteins in the blood that the body’s immune system uses to fight viruses and bacteria,” said David Basel, MD, physician and vice president of Avera Medical Group Clinical Quality for Avera Medical Group.
It’s important to note that the antibody test is not a test for active COVID-19 infection, which is done via a nasal swab. “For example, if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, this is not the appropriate test to see if you have the virus. This test will not show if someone currently has COVID-19,” Basel said.
Antibodies show up in the blood of someone who has already recovered from COVID-19, or in someone who has been exposed to COVID-19 in the past but never developed symptoms.
“The test has an accuracy rate of 95%,” Warren Erickson, director of the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Laboratory, told the Press & Dakotan. “If you had the COVID-19 virus, it takes a little bit of time for your body’s immune system to produce antibodies. Therefore, if you were diagnosed with COVID-19, you should not get the antibody test until at least 14-18 days after that diagnosis.”
Testing for antibodies is new and its usefulness is still being evaluated. “We don’t know yet whether having antibodies means that a person is immune to COVID-19,” Basel said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says antibody tests are most useful in watching the spread of COVID-19, as these tests can show how many people in a given group or area might have been infected. The CDC does not recommend that antibody tests be used in making health care decisions.
“The more people who have been exposed to the disease and develop antibodies, the easier the community can decrease widespread infection. This is called herd immunity,” Erickson said. “That being said, this is a new disease to the world, and we are not sure how long that immunity will last. So we need to be careful of having people think that, if they are positive for the antibodies, they will never get COVID-19 again.”
The test is most helpful for people who were sick with flu-like symptoms back in December, January and February but tested negative for influenza and think they might have already had COVID-19, he said.
“This would help them understand if they did have it back then or if it was a different respiratory ailment,” Erickson said. “This test is most helpful in understanding how widespread this was in our community since many with COVID-19 do not have symptoms that would cause them to see their physician.”
To receive the test, go to the Avera Fox Run Medical Plaza Lab at 2601 Fox Run Parkway for a blood draw from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Call the lab at (605) 664-5304 for more details. Blood draws for the test will also be available at local Avera Medical Group (AMG) clinics, but patients should call to verify before going in.
Direct-to-consumer COVID-19 antibody tests are not covered by health insurance, and Avera QuickLabs or clinics will not send in claims for these tests. However, these tests are reimbursable through flexible spending accounts (FSA) or health savings accounts (HSA). The $80 fee for the test is payable at the time of the procedure.
The antibody test involves a quick blood draw. Results take up to 24 hours to appear in the patient’s AveraChart electronic medical record, and also will be mailed out within a few days.
There are three possible results:
• Reactive (positive): suggests but does not confirm the person might have been exposed to COVID-19 and has developed an immune response.
• Equivocal: test shows a small amount of antibodies, but not enough for a “reactive” result.
• Non-reactive (negative): test shows no exposure.
“Before having this test, people should understand that a ‘reactive’ or positive result does not mean a person definitely has immunity to COVID-19 and will not become ill with the virus,” Basel said.
“Regardless of results, we advise people to continue to protect themselves and others. Wear a mask when out in public, maintain a six-foot distance from others in public, avoid crowds, avoid touching your face, and wash your hands often,” he said.
