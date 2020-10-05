Join the Vermillion Public Library’s new Youth Services Librarian Amanda Raiche for weekly story times online on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Visit Facebook page @VermillionPublicLibrary to watch Miss Amanda read a new book each week. Story times are geared towards kids 0-5.
Visit the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details on all the services we offer, or call 605-677-7060.
