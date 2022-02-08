One person was reportedly injured following a propane explosion and fire near Yankton Tuesday morning.
According to Yankton Interim Fire Chief Brad Moser, an explosion was reported at Long’s Propane on E. Highway 50 around 9:52 a.m. Thick smoke, pushed along by strong north winds, blew across the highway, forcing its closure.
Moser told the Press & Dakotan a propane tank inside a building on the premises exploded. The fire also spread to a tanker truck that had been parked next to the building.
He added that one person — an employee at the site — had been injured in the explosion and was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
“There was an individual in the building,” he said. “He got out, but I don’t know the extent of his injuries.”
Jets of flame shot out from the tanker truck located on the north end of the facility.
Moser said a few extra precautions were taken due to the nature of the fire.
“With the situation that it was, we kept our distance from it,” he said. “We were able to use some ground monitors to hit (the fire) with some water. At that point in time, we were more or less trying to keep it cool because there was a truck on the outside of the building that had caught fire.”
Firefighters hauled in water from approximately a mile away to combat the blaze. A City of Yankton water truck was brought in to assist with water access.
Moser said that damage was heavy from the explosion and the resulting fire.
“I would say the building is a complete loss,” he said.
A post on the Yankton Fire Department’s Facebook page described the structure as a service building.
Moser did not say whether damage was done to other parts of the property or adjacent businesses.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation at this time. The department’s Facebook page states that additional details will be released on the incident at a later date.
Firefighters were on the scene until around 1:30 p.m.
In addition to Yankton, firefighters from Lesterville and Gayville were also called to the incident. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Department, Yankton County EMS and Yankton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.