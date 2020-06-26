South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order Friday that suspends the implementation of a legislative bill on teen driving set to take effect next Wednesday.
In a press release, the governor’s office announced that the implementation of Senate Bill 113, which would have made changes to teen driver licensing for those between ages 14-18, will be delayed.
The bill was suspended because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact that the new law would have on licensing.
“This suspension will help relieve the backlog on driver’s license offices across the state,” the press release said.
Highlights of SB113, which was to go into effect July 1, include:
• changes the required length of time to hold a car or motorcycle instruction permit from 180 days to 275 days;
• adds a new requirement for 50 hours of parent/guardian supervised driving, including 10 hours of which must be during inclement weather and another 10 hours at night;
• extends the period of time a minor who has passed a driver’s ed course must drive on an instructional permit from 90 days to 180 days;
• changes the age for a mandatory restricted minor’s permit from 16 to 18; and,
• prohibits passengers outside the immediate/family or household for the first six months driving on restricted permit, and one non-family/household member second six-month period.
According to the executive order, the suspension of the driving law is temporary and “shall continue for the duration of the COVID-19 State of Emergency.”
The governor also signed another executive order Friday extending the deadline for the compilation of a report by the South Dakota Commission on Child Support to Dec. 31, 2021.
