Local Life Jacket Stations Have Been Seeing Thefts, Donations

Two life jacket loaner stations along the Missouri River are facing a potential abuse of use — and the public is stepping up to help.
For the last few years, life jacket stations at the Riverside Park boat ramp and Meridian Bridge RV Resort in Nebraska — resulting from a collaboration between Yankton County Search & Rescue, the City of Yankton, Yankton County Emergency Management and private businesses on both sides of the river — have been maintained to help keep youth safe around the water.
However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing of late.
On May 29, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management posted a picture on its Facebook page of a loaner station only sporting a single life jacket on a hook. The description said that many people have simply walked off with the life jackets, which have to be restocked at least a couple of times per year.
Paul Scherschligt, director of Emergency Management, told the Press & Dakotan that the life jacket stations were the result of drowning incidents occurring along the river that shared one characteristic.
“It was after a couple of drownings that occurred on the river and the people that drowned had no life jackets,” he said. “We got together with a bunch of the businesses here in the area and we put the first one up in Riverside Park by the boat ramp.”
The Press & Dakotan reported that the first life jacket station was erected in Riverside Park in the fall of 2015. A second station was added at the Meridian Bridge RV Resort across the river from Yankton a couple years later.
“We have a place to hang between 10-12 life jackets on each of them, so that’s up to 24 jackets,” Scherschligt said. “They range from infants all the way up to adults. We mainly look at the kids between 14 and infant.”
Each life jacket over the years has been spray painted to declare they are the property of the loaner stations at which they’re hung.
However, Scherschligt said over the last few years, that this hasn’t been enough to keep people from absconding with the life jackets.
“This spring when I went out there, of the 12 we normally hang there, there were two hanging there, but they weren’t even the jackets we normally have,” he said. “I went to the other side of the river and they had the same problem, though that problem isn’t as bad because they kind of watch it. … So we had to go buy another 20 life jackets to hang up on the thing. That’s $24 apiece.”
With COVID tightening donor budgets for businesses that usually contributed to the program, Scherschligt said the agency is simply running out of money to keep replacing the life jackets.
“I just don’t understand why, if you borrow it, you can’t bring it back,” he said.
The May 29 post on Facebook even proclaimed that, if the trend keeps up, this could be the last year that the loaner stations are maintained.
But rather than watch the stations emptied out again to be dismantled, a number of people replied back offering to donate lightly used or even unused life jackets to the Emergency Management office.
Scherschligt said this is a viable option to help take some of the burden off the office and its donors.
“We actually had a family of four that came in with brand new ones and donated them to the jacket station,” he said. “We have no problem taking life jackets to hang out there. We’re looking for infant to 14-year-olds mainly for the sizing.”
He said that due to liability and safety issues, the department is unable to take any life jackets with tears, holes, worn straps or damage to the fastening mechanisms.
“We want a good, working, viable life jacket because it could save somebody’s life,” he said.
Scherschligt said that, as of Monday, the agency has already deployed a few of the donated life jackets to the loaners stations, with eight pairs of life jackets at the Emergency Management office that have yet to be painted with the loaner station designation.
Anyone interested in donating lightly used or new life jackets for use at the loaner stations may do so by bringing them to the Yankton County Emergency Management Office at 807 Capitol St.
