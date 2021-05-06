100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 7, 1921
• Mother’s Day will be observed in Yankton tomorrow outwardly by the wearing of carnations or other flowers and inwardly by thinking. It is a day of sacred significance to every person, and none should carelessly pass it by without some visible evidence of tribute.
• April was a very average month for Yankton county so far as vital statistics are concerned, as revealed in the records of the clerk of courts. It must have been a healthy month, for only eight deaths were recorded, as against 19 in March and 21 in February.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 7, 1946
• A bus line from Yankton to Fort Randall, via Springfield, is in prospect if an application now on file with the commerce commission is approved.
• Foundations have been laid for two houses at 713 and 711 Green Street, and moving of the two houses at 410 and 412 West Fourth Street to the former locations is expected to start soon, it has been announced by Joseph Tielke.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 7, 1971
• Doug Nelson, all-state running back for the unbeaten Yankton Bucks, signed a national tender to attend USD. All-state teammate Gary Cwach also signed with the Coyotes.
• The Native American Church about four miles northeast of Greenwood was destroyed by fire April 25 and investigation is underway on what is believed to be the work of arsonists. Value of the uncompleted structure was estimated at about $4,000
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 7, 1996
• Rena Hebda has been selected District VII Nurse of the Year by the South Dakota Nurses Association. She is a member of the nursing faculty at Mount Marty College.
• Members of Yankton’s City and County Commissions will be taking part in Barrier Awareness Day today. The members participating in the event will be assuming a disability, such as being wheelchair bound or wearing glasses that impair their sight, for part of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.