City OKs Creation Of TID No. 12 Project

Tax increment districts were a running theme at Monday’s regular meeting of the Yankton City Commission.
In separate actions, the board unanimously approved the creation of TID No. 12, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for TID No. 11 and agreement with Stockwell Engineers for infrastructure improvements to Gehl Drive in connection with TID No. 11.
TID No. 12 — meant to support infrastructure improvements for the First Dakota Soccer Park and Paradigm Technologies at the corner of 31st Street and Broadway Avenue — is somewhat different from previous TIDs, according to Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo.
“The increment that will be generated is not expected to cover 100% of the project,” he said. “It is simply one component of the funding for the project. … (There’s) multiple sources of funding, in addition to the increment being available, to provide assistance with that funding over the 20-year lifespan. We also received a grant — a local infrastructure improvement grant that was associated with the Paradigm project. The City Commission in the budget you just approved also has some items in the CIP (capital improvements plan) associated with this.”
He said that the project includes several elements, including site grading, construction of stormwater management facilities, construction of First Dakota Drive and 33rd Street, drainage changes and a northbound turn lane on Broadway Avenue.
On the TID No. 11 memorandum — meant to help with the improvement of Gehl Drive —Mingo said this TID also differs a bit.
“We had mentioned (in August), there would be a contract coming forward that would further define the relationship between the City of Yankton and Yankton Thrive and how the project was going to move forward,” he said. “This is a bit of a hybrid tax increment district in that it’s not entirely private developer-driven like some of the others we’ve seen in the past. Not only is Yankton Thrive our development partner in the community, but there’s some funding that’s being used as part of this project that wouldn’t be available if it wasn’t for the city being the project sponsor. There’s some grant money involved. There’s some SRF (state revolving loan fund) money involved also.”
City Manager Amy Leon also took time to offer follow-up on last month’s special meeting which saw the board vote to continue fitness operations at the Summit Activities Center (SAC).
She said that there has been great interest from the public about joining a committee to help study and improve the fitness operation.
“We have received some more interest from the public requesting that they serve on the Summit Activities Center Committee that we talked about at the last meeting,” she said. “We’re also sending out a notice in the October utility bill because we heard from the public that folks would like to get some information that way. We’re going to update them on your decision and direction on the Summit Activities Center, as well as give them the opportunity to serve on that committee.”
Leon added there will be some other changes coming in the near future as well.
“Some of the things we’re going to be doing is bringing back the programming to the pre-pandemic levels at the Summit Activities Center and adjust our rates to the pre-pandemic levels,” she said.
These items would require official commission action and will be discussed at a future meeting. Additionally, the city is working on a survey asking SAC users and members about what other improvements they’d like to see and looking into the possibility of using the space formerly occupied by the Yankton College offices for expanded fitness classes.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved the 2023 municipal budget;
• Heard a presentation on the 2020 audit;
• Approved a change order for the Westside Park improvement project. Other items relating to the Westside Park project were on Monday’s agenda, but due to the length of meeting, these were not addressed before press time and will be followed up on at a later date;
• Issued proclamations celebrating Welcome Week and Direct Support Professionals Week.
