City OKs Creation Of TID No. 12 Project
The Yankton City Commission gave approval Monday to TID No. 12, which is earmarked to support infrastructure improvements for the First Dakota Soccer Park and Paradigm Technologies at the corner of 31st Street and Broadway Avenue.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Tax increment districts were a running theme at Monday’s regular meeting of the Yankton City Commission.

In separate actions, the board unanimously approved the creation of TID No. 12, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for TID No. 11 and agreement with Stockwell Engineers for infrastructure improvements to Gehl Drive in connection with TID No. 11.

