Cedar County: Defendant Ruled Flight Risk, Bond Raised

HARTINGTON, Neb. — After being declared a flight risk, a South Sioux City, Nebraska, man faces bail of $500,000/10% — needing to post $50,000 — for the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl at a Lake Yankton beach in June.
Guillermo Coronado Ortiz appeared Thursday for arraignment in Cedar County District Court. He appeared with defense attorney Nicole Brandt and interpreter Raul Escobar.
After hearing the state’s request, District Judge Bryan Meismer raised the defendant’s bail from the previous $125,000/10%.
Coronado Ortiz, 60, is charged with engaging in sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl at Lake Yankton and with providing her with alcohol, according to court records.
He faces five charges, including two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. One charge alleges digital penetration, while the other charge alleges penile penetration. On each count, the Class 1B felony carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.
In addition, Coronado Ortiz faces one charge of child abuse, one count of public indecency and one count of procuring alcoholic liquor to or for a minor.
Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney had previously sought a higher bond, but his request was denied at the time. The bond remained at $125,000/10%, meaning the defendant needed to post $12,500.
During Thursday’s proceedings, Matney requested a bond of $1 million/10%, citing evidence Coronado Ortiz would return to Mexico upon making bail. Under Matney’s request, the defendant would need to post $100,000 for release from jail.
Meismer granted the state’s request for a higher bail but set the figure at $500,000/10%. In raising the bail, the judge cited the seriousness of the charges and the evidence that Coronado Ortiz posed a flight risk.
Coronado Ortiz faces charges in both Cedar County and Dakota County, Nebraska, Matney said. While in jail, the defendant shared information that he planned to flee the country upon making bond.
“He was selling everything he owned in order to return to Mexico, and he had taken significant steps to do so,” Matney said. “He was liquidating all his assets, using multiple family members to get out (on bond).”
Coronado Ortiz expressed his intent to return to his home country, Matney said. “His desire was to die in Mexico,” the county attorney said.
As part of his plans, Coronado Ortiz was using family members to raise money and to move funds to Mexico so he could live in that nation, Matney said.
Coronado Ortiz was also potentially tampering with witnesses in the court proceedings, the county attorney said.
For the defense, Brandt countered that the defendant held close, long-term ties to the area and didn’t pose a flight risk.
Coronado Ortiz had lived in the United States for 20 years, with 18 of those years spent in the Sioux City and South Sioux City areas, Brandt said. The defendant has a job and family members in the area, she added.
Brandt confirmed her client was trying to sell his belongings, but he remained far short of meeting the original bond of $125,000/10%.
“His daughter had sold some of his belongings,” the defense attorney said. “They’ve raised $1,300, which is quite far from the $12,500 (needed for bond).”
In addition, Coronado Ortiz still faces additional charges in Dakota County, Brandt said. “I assume he would be transferred to Dakota County, where he would face additional bond,” she added.
Coronado Ortiz didn’t want to die in prison, and it was understandable he would prefer to live the remainder of his life in Mexico, Brandt said.
After hearing the arguments, Meismer raised the bond to $500,000/10%. The judge advised Coronado Ortiz that, should he raise bail and attempt to flee, he would be subject to re-arrest, additional criminal charges and forfeiture of his bond.
At the start of Thursday’s arraignment, Meismer asked the defendant if he fully understood the proceedings and his rights in court.
Coronado Ortiz replied he was taking medication for a foot infection. “I’m cloudy, but I understand,” he told the judge through the interpreter.
Meismer noted, for the record, the defendant didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Meismer read the amended complaint aloud, listing the charges and possible punishment for each one. The judge explained to Coronado Ortiz that, should the defendant be convicted on more than one charge, the punishments could be served either consecutively — one after the other — or concurrently (at the same time).
During Thursday’s arraignment, Coronado Ortiz entered “not guilty” pleas and will face trial on the five charges.
Each charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child carries a penalty of 20 years to life imprisonment. Both charges allege the defendant, being at least 25 years of age or older, subjected another person at least 12 years of age but less than 16 years of age, to sexual assault. In both cases, the alleged victim is listed with the same initials and the same birth month and year of October 2004.
Court documents outline the events learning up to Coronado Ortiz’s arrest and charges.
A woman called the 911 dispatch around 6:20 p.m. June 16 concerning the alleged incident at the Gavins Point Project’s Lake Yankton swimming beach. Cedar County authorities responded to the call because the site is located in that county.
Meismer set a pre-trial conference for Sept. 28 at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington. Coronado Ortiz currently remains in the Cedar County Jail.
